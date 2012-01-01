Have you ever wanted to make a Minecraft TV?

I got you covered. Here's how:

first you need to get three black banners.

next get 1 red dye.

then get a loom.

next you need to combine one of the black banners and the red dye.

make sure to do the x.

now place the banners on a black wall.

now you have a tv.

tell me how you liked my build.