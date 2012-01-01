Welcome
Take a look around! I have music, videos, Roblox games and minecraft tricks and tips!
Have you ever wanted to make a Minecraft TV?
I got you covered. Here's how:
first you need to get three black banners.
next get 1 red dye.
then get a loom.
next you need to combine one of the black banners and the red dye.
make sure to do the x.
now place the banners on a black wall.
now you have a tv.
tell me how you liked my build.
every day i'm going to update my website so make sure to check it out
